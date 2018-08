Valladolid's new signings - Croatian striker Duje Cop (2-L) and Turkish forward Enes Unal (L), during their first training session with the La Liga side, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

Croatian forward Duje Cop (R) vies for the ball with Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos (L) during the first leg of the UEFA playoff stage for the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Greece and Croatia in Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA- EFE/FILE/Antonio Bat

Croatian forward Duje Cop on Monday confirmed during his presentation as a new Real Valladolid player that he is ready to do his best in the upcoming duel with La Liga titleholder Barcelona.

Cop joined the recently-promoted Real Valladolid on a one-season loan with a purchase option from Belgian club Standard Liege, and had already taken part in his first team training session before speaking with the press Monday.