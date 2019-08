Real Madrid's French head coach, Zidedine Zidane, addresses a press conference after he led a team's training session at club's Valdebebas Sport Complex, in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid approaches its first home game of the season against Valladolid as La Liga leader with sky-high morale after a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo.

An in-form Valladolid will try to win at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium for the first time in 20 seasons, while Madrid has not lost its first home game in 13 seasons.