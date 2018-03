Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos performs with the ball during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid’s defender Jesus Vallejo vies for the ball with Malaga’s midfielder Gonzalo Castro during La Liga match held at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ZIPI

Center back Jesus Vallejo returned to the Real Madrid squad for Sunday's La Liga game against Girona, while captain Sergio Ramos remained sidelined along with Achraf Hakimi, Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral.

Having fully recovered from a muscular injury that kept him out of the last ten matches, Vallejo returned to the squad and replaced Ramos.