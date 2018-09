Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo (R) during a training session in the club’s facilities in Valdebebas, Madrid, preparing the match against Girona in La Liga, March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Real Madrid center-back Jesus Vallejo resumed team training on Monday, after having recovered from a muscle injury in his left leg.

Vallejo seemed to have completely recovered as he took part normally in a reduced-group practice under head coach Julen Lopetegui, which did not include the Madrid players who are currently called up for their national teams.