Pro-independence demonstrators attend a protest march from Girona to Barcelona, during the second day of the so-called 'Protest Marches for Freedom', near of the town of Pineda de Mar, in Catalonia, Spain, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's head coach said Thursday that La Liga's fixture dates should be respected and the Clasico match against arch-rival Real Madrid should be played at Camp Nou as scheduled.

The Spanish league has asked both clubs to change athe order of their games this season and play the 26 October Clasico at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu instead of Barcelona's Camp Nou, due to unrest in the Catalan region after the announcement of a ruling against pro-independence figures.