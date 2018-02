The overall winner, Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde (C) of Movistar team, celebrates on the podium with second-place Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez (L), with the Astana team, and third-place Dane Jakob Fuglsang (R), with the Astana team, after the fifth and last stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana cycling race, a 135-km run from Paterna to Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Belgian cyclist Jurgen Roelandts, with the BMC team, celebrates winning the fifth and last stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana cycling race, a 135-km run from Paterna to Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde clinched his third Tour of Valencia title on Sunday, while BMC Racing Belgian rider Jurgen Roelandts won the fifth and final stage.

Valverde, who won two stages, succeeded his Colombian teammate, Nairo Quintana, who won the 2017 title.