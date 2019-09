FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde holds a press conference after a training session at the team's Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 23 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde during a press conference after a training session held at the team's Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 23 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Ernesto Valverde downplayed on Monday Barcelona’s bad start in the La Liga season after a 2-0 defeat to Granada.

The Spanish coach said that this week’s two domestic matches against Villarreal and Getafe will be the side's window to seize more points.