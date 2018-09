Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde (3-L) of the Movistar Team and Slovakian rider Peter Sagan (2-L) of Bora-Hansgrohe team sprint towards the finish line during the 8th stage of the Vuelta a España cycling tour, which covered a distance of 195.1km from Linares to Almaden, Spain, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde (R) of the Movistar Team celebrates after winning the 8th stage of the Vuelta a España, which covered a distance of 195.1km from Linares to Almaden, Spain, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on Saturday won stage eight of the 2018 Vuelta a España road race, his second stage win at this year's competition, while France's Rudy Molard (Groupama) remains on top of the general classification.

Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was close to clinching the win but Valverde bested him in an uphill sprint to the finish line.