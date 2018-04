Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde warned Tuesday that his team being considered the favorites to win the Champions League would not actually help them win any matches, as he gave a press conference a day ahead of a clash against Roma in a first-leg quarter-final at home.

According to Valverde, Wednesday's first-leg match at the Camp Nou was not likely to decide who would be eliminated in the quarter-finals, as the Italian side had a strong attack and close-knit defense.