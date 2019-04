FC Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (R) and forward Luis Suarez (C), along with other teammates, attend a team’s training session at Joan Gamper sport complex in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde, said Monday that “it's a great victory to turn a title into something predictable”.

The defending champion has a nine-point lead ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid, with five matches to go before the end of the season.