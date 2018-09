FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and SD Huesca at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TONI ALBIR

A smaller Barcelona squad on Thursday went through its last training session of the week with all available players from the first team.

Those who missed the practice had been called up for international play by their respective national teams with many to participate in the upcoming UEFA Nations League opening matches.