FC Barcelona's Argentine striker Lionel Messi (C) and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez take part in a training session of the club at the Joan Gamper sports complex in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Friday revealed that Argentina forward Lionel Messi has been suffering from pubic bone discomfort "since before Christmas," but he did not say whether Messi would play in Barça's upcoming La Liga home match against Espanyol.

"We think that Messi is fine. He has had pubis discomfort since before Christmas. We are trying to look after him, he has had some days off resting," Valverde said.