Quique Setien, gives instructions as head coach of Real Betis during a match against Espanyol. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/File

Ernesto Valverde was fired on 13 January 2020 as head coach of FC Barcelona and replaced by Quique Setien. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS/File

FC Barcelona announced Monday that they have reached an agreement with Ernesto Valverde on the termination of his contract and that Quique Setien will replace him as head coach.

It marks the first time a manager of the Catalans has been fired mid-season since January 2003, when Louis van Gaal was replaced by Radomir Antic.