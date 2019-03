FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde (L) and forwards Leo Messi (C) and Luis Suarez (R) stand during a training session at the Joan Gamper facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said Friday that arch-rival Real Madrid still has a chance to fight for the La Liga title, despite losing to the Catalan club and trailing badly in the standings.

Following Saturday's 1-0 defeat by leader Barcelona, third-placed Madrid is 12 points off the pace; meanwhile, with 12 matches to go the other capital team, Atletico Madrid, holds second place, seven points behind the Catalan club.