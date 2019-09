Uruguay's national soccer team player Federico Valverde participates during a training session of the team before the Copa America, in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 24 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Santiago Carbone

Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde returned Friday to Real Madrid team training, having recovered from his muscular discomfort, ahead of the La Liga contest against Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Spain's Isco Alarcon and Croatia’s Luka Modric worked out alone on the pitch, as they are still recovering from their respective injuries, and both are still pending further assessment to get the medical green light.