In the lead up to the Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid showdown, Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde fielded an interesting question from the press: Would he rather win in the upcoming La Liga away match against Los Rojiblancos at Wanda Metropolitano stadium or win in a possible UEFA Champions League final also slated to be played at Atletico's home stadium in June 2019?

Predictably Valverde stated he wanted Barça to win Saturday against Atletico Madrid and then afterwards in all of the Catalan squad's matches.