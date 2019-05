FC Barcelona's head coach, Ernesto Valverde, reacts during a press conference held in Barcelona, Spain, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said Saturday that he will play his regular starters in the club's final La Liga match against Eibar.

“The idea is to keep ourselves active. The worse would be to lack competition rhythm,” he said at a press conference.