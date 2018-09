Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde (R) of the Movistar Team celebrates winning the 8th stage of the La Vuelta 2018 cycling tour over 195.1km from Linares to Almaden, Spain, on Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) said on Monday that he had already achieved many of his goals for the ongoing 2018 Vuelta a España road race, but is looking to rack up more stage wins and take the overall leader's red jersey.

The 38-year-old has won two stages in this year's Vuelta, and is just one second behind Simon Yates of Britain (Mitchelton-Scott) in the general classification, while his Movistar teammate Nairo Quintana of Colombia is in third, 14 seconds behind Yates.