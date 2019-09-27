FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde attends a press conference after a training session at the team's Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 27 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Ernesto Valverde on Friday urged his players to give more in a bid to earn the Barcelona's first away win the season, ahead of the side’s trip to Getafe.

Barcelona will go on the road to take on Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.