British rider Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott crosses the finishing line to win the seventh and last stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique García

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde (C) of Movistar team celebrates on the podium after winning the Volta a Catalunya cycling race, next Colombian teammate Nairo Quintana (R), and French Pierre Latour of AG2R team (L), in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Quique García

Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde of Movistar celebrates on the podium after winning the Volta a Catalunya cycling race, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique García

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on Sunday earned his third Volta a Catalunya cycling race title, while Britain's Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) won the seventh and final stage.

Valverde was consistent during Sunday's 154.8-kilometer route, finishing with a 29-second overall lead on his Colombian teammate Nairo Quintana, who came second in the general classification, and 47 seconds faster than the third-placed Frenchman Pierre Latour.