Riders in action during the fourth stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana cycling race over 181km from Orihuela to Cocentaina near Alicante, Spain, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde of the Movistar Team celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana cycling race over 181km from Orihuela to Cocentaina near Alicante, Spain, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spain's Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on Saturday won the queen stage of the 69th Tour of Valencia, virtually assuring himself of a third title at this road cycling race.

Valverde chased down Britain's Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) over the final uphill climb to the finish line to take the lead; he then rode the last 100 meters all alone to end the fourth stage with a time of four hours, 48 minutes and 34 seconds.