Movistar team riders celebrate on the podium being the best team following the 10th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 217,5km between Saint-Flour and Albi, France, July 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Belgium's Wout Van Aert (C) of team Jumbo Visma celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line of the 10th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 217,5km between Saint-Flour and Albi, France, July 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert on Monday earned his first ever Tour de France win after prevailing in the 10th stage of the race.

It was Van Aert’s first appearance at the Tour de France in his career as a pro.