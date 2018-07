BMC Racing Team riders Tejay van Garderen, of the US (2-L); Richie Porte, of Australia (2-R); and Greg van Avermaet, of Belgium (R), during the 35.5 km team time trial in the 3rd stage of the 105th Tour de France in Cholet, France, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Team Sky rider Chris Froome (C), of Britain, warms up with teammates prior to the 35.5 km team time trial in the 3rd stage of the 105th Tour de France cycling race in Cholet, France, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Belgian rider Greg van Avermaet (C), of the BMC Racing Team, celebrates on the podium after taking the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 3rd stage of the 105th Tour de France, a 35.5 km team time trial, in Cholet, France, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Belgian cyclist Greg Van Avermaet donned the Tour de France overall leader's yellow jersey on Monday, after his team BMC won the team time trial in the third stage of the iconic road race's 105th edition.

The United States team was the fastest to reach the finish line of the 35.5-kilometer (22.058-mile) stage with a time of 38 minutes and 46 seconds, just four seconds ahead of Sky and seven seconds ahead of Quick Step.