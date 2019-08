Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) and Frenkie de Jong hold up their respective Forward of the Season and Midfielder of the Season trophies during a ceremony in Monaco on Thursday, Aug. 29. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDRE DIMOU

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona (C) receives the 2019 UEFA President's Award during a ceremony in Monaco on Thursday, Aug. 29. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDRE DIMOU

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC displays his 2019 UEFA Player of the Year and Defender of the Season trophies during a ceremony in Monaco on Thursday, Aug. 29. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDRE DIMOU

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk was named 2019 UEFA Men's Player of the Year here Thursday, beating out superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutch international received the trophy at the end of the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League group stage draw held at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.