Australian Socceroos Head Coach Bert van Marwijk speaks at a a press conference to announce the preliminary Australian soccer squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia in Sydney, Australia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Australian Socceroos Head Coach Bert van Marwijk holds a press conference to announce the preliminary Australian soccer squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia in Sydney, Australia, 07 May 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Australian Socceroos Head Coach Bert van Marwijk speaks at a a press conference to announce the preliminary Australian soccer squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia in Sydney, Australia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Australia's national soccer team head coach on Monday announced his preliminary squad of players for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Bert Van Marwijk named six previously uncapped players in his 32-man squad, with all 26 who featured in the friendlies against Norway and Colombia in March retaining their places.