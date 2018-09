Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands in action during the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

The Netherlands' gold medalwinning Annemiek van Vleuten (C), second-placed Anna van der Breggen (L) and third-placed Ellen van Dijk celebrate on the podium of the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands on her way to winning the UCI Road Cycling World Championships Women's Elite Individual Time Trial in Rum, Austria, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten on Tuesday repeated her gold medal victory in the women's elite time trial at the 2018 Road Cycling World Championships, with riders from the Netherlands taking all three spots on the podium.

Van Vleuten earned her second consecutive title with a blistering time of 34 minutes and 25.36 seconds on the 27.7-kilometer (17-mile) course here in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck.