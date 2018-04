Ashleigh Barty of Australia battles Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Miami Open on March 26, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Florida. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

American Coco Vandeweghe and Australia's Ashleigh Barty on Sunday won the women's doubles final at the Miami Open, downing the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

In a match that wrapped up in just 62 minutes, Vandeweghe and Barty crushed the Czechs 6-2 and 6-1 in the last match of the tourney on Key Biscayne, the very last time it will be held at Crandon Park before moving to the Hard Rock Stadium in north Miami for future editions.