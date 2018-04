Coco Vandeweghe of the United States seen winning her semifinal match on April 28, 2018, from where she goes on to meet Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany. EFE-EPA/Daniel Kopatsch

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic seen winning her semifinal match on April 28, 2018, from where she goes on to meet Coco Vandeweghe in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany. EFE-EPA/Daniel Kopatsch

Fifth seeded Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova and Coco Vandeweghe of the United States landed Saturday in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

In the semifinals, Pliskova downed Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-2, while Vandeweghe eliminated France's Caroline Garcia with a score of 6-4, 6-2.