Players of Portugal and Iran scuffle during a World Cup 2018 Group B match on Monday, June 25, in Saransk, Russia. EFE/EPA/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) tangles with Karim Ansarifard of Iran during a Group B World Cup match on Monday, June 25, in Saransk, Russia. EFE/EPA/PAULO NOVAIS

Ricardo Quaresma of Portugal celebrates scoring a goal against Iran during a Group B World Cup match on Monday, June 25, in Saransk, Russia. EFE/EPA/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw here with Iran on Monday after the Iranians were awarded a penalty on the basis of a VAR review, an outcome that relegated the Portuguese to second place in Group B behind Spain.

The two Iberian squads finished the group stage with 5 points apiece, but Spain prevailed on goal differential and Portugal's opponent in the knock-out phase will be Group A winners Uruguay.