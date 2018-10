Santa Fe's Ruben Betancourt (L) vies for the ball against Cali's Juan Quintero during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Independiente Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali, at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Santa Fe's Juan Daniel Roa (L) vies for the ball against Cali's Jose Sand during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Independiente Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali, at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Santa Fe's Diego Gustavino (R) vies for the ball against Cali's Ezequiel Palomeque during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Independiente Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali, at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was inaugurated this week in Colombia, costing Independiente Santa Fe a goal in its match against Deportivo Cali in the quarter finals of the Copa Sudamericana being played in Bogota.

On Tuesday's match, Santa Fe's Diego Guastavino made a free kick that bounced off Cali's defenders, but the ball then found its way to Independiente's Carlos Henao, who passed it with a header to his teammate Arley Rodriguez, whose goal was disallowed as he was offside.