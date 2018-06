Supporters of Sweden during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Ola Toivonen (front R) of Sweden in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Andreas Granqvist (R) and Gustav Svensson of Sweden celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Andreas Granqvist (L) of Sweden celebrates after converting a penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sweden defeated South Korea 1-0 on Monday in their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, thanks to the use of Video Assistant Referee.

The newly-implemented VAR system awarded the European team a second-half penalty, successfully converted by Andreas Granqvist, leading Sweden to their best World Cup start in 60 years.