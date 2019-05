The president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Carlos Velasco Carballo speaks during a press conference at the Sports complex of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Las Rozas, Madrid, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zipi

The president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Carlos Velasco Carballo (L), and the director of VAR, Carlos Clos Gomez (R), during a press conference at the Sports complex of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Las Rozas, Madrid, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zipi

The usage of video assistant referee, better known as VAR, in the Spanish soccer league increased the accuracy of identifying penalties up to 96.92 percent, with only 1.68 percent of errors out of the total cases during the last season, a study by La Liga’s Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) said Wednesday.

The CTA added that the VAR had corrected 44 errors made by referees with regards to penalty kicks, while 25 other decision remained unchanged.