A view of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operation room at the 2018 World Cup International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Moscow, Russia, 09 June 2018. The technical director of the International Football Association Board, soccer's law-making body, said on 22 June 2018 that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system could begin to be used in official Mexican soccer matches starting next year. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The technical director of the International Football Association Board, soccer's law-making body, said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system could begin to be used in Mexican soccer starting next year.

England's David Elleray said Friday at a press conference in this central city that he hoped the system would be used in some official matches in Mexico in 2019.