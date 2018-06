A supporter of France during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Australia in Kazan, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

People watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Australia on a television as they enjoy brunch on a cafe terrace in central Paris, France, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Paul Pogba (3-R) of France celebrates with team mates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Australia in Kazan, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Antoine Griezmann of France is tackled by Joshua Rsidon (L) of Australia in the penalty box during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Australia in Kazan, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Paul Pogba (L) of France and Jackson Irvine of Australia in action the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Australia in Kazan, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The French squad debuted on Saturday in the World Cup with a tight 2-1 victory over Australia, helped by the video assistant referee (VAR) technology and good fortune.

As predicted, France's coach Didier Deschamps depended on a young squad, only three French players were above 25 years old, with Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as the front forwards.