A view of the video assistant refereeing (VAR) operation room of the 2018 World Cup International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Moscow, Russia June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday agreed to use the video assistant referee system in the 2019/2020 Champions League starting from the qualifying rounds, as well as the 2019 European Super Cup.

UEFA said it has plans to implement the VAR in the 2020 Euro finals, the 2020-2021 Europa League and the 2021 Nations League finals.