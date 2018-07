Raphael Varane of France celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

France defender Raphael Varane credited a perfect free kick by teammate Antoine Griezmann for allowing him to score the first goal in Les Blues' 2-0 victory over Uruguay here Friday in the quarterfinal of the 2018 World Cup.

Varane said in an interview with FIFA TV that he told Griezmann exactly where to place the ball and the Atletico Madrid forward delivered.