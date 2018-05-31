New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario reacts after hitting a triple against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (L) turns a double play over New York Mets first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (C) as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (R) looks on in the eighth inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

New York Mets opener Jason Vargas pitched five innings to lead his team to a 4-1 win at the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Vargas pitched five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and one walk.