Brazil's Vasco da Gama players celebrate after winning against Bolivia's Wilstermann during a Copa Libertadores soccer match, in Sucre, Bolivia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Bolivia's Wilstermann players react after losing against Vasco da Gama during a Copa Libertadores soccer match, in Sucre, Bolivia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Bolivia's Wilstermann's Fernando Saucedo (L) vies for the ball with Brazil's Vasco da Gama's Jose Paulo Bezerra Maciel Junior (R) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match, in Sucre, Bolivia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Bolivia's Wilstermann's Fernando Saucedo (L) vies for the ball with Brazil's Vasco da Gama's Jose Paulo Bezerra Maciel Junior (R) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match, in Sucre, Bolivia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Brazil's Vasco da Gama defeated Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann 4-0 to advance to Group 5 of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer competition.

Vasco da Gama's win on Wednesday night tied the teams in the third phase of the series, forcing a tiebreaker on penalty kicks that turned the Brazilian club's goalkeeper, Martin Silva, into a hero for his spectacular play.