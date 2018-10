Luiz Gustavo (L) from Vasco fights for the ball with Fernando Guerrero (R) from LDU Aug. 9 2018, in a match for the South american Cup where Vasco da Gama plays against LDU Quito, at the stadium of Sao Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Lacerda

Vasco da Gama played to a 1-1 tie with Parana, moving up in the Brazilian Championship standings and putting some distance between itself and the relegation zone.

Parana, which has won just three matches and features the league's worst offense, took a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the match when midfielder Alex Santana scored a goal.