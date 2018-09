Nadja Buttiker of Switzerland competes with Acardi van de Kapel during the Vaulting individual female compulsory test at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 18 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Janika Derks of Germany competes with Caroussa Hit during the Vaulting individual female compulsory test at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 18 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Ilona Hannich of Switzerland competes with For Ever du Chalet CH during the Vaulting individual female compulsory test at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 18 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The first day of the equestrian vaulting competition began on Tuesday at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina.

The first day, in which contestants faced the compulsory test with gymnastics and free-style dance on horseback, concluded with German Thomas Brusewitz leading the classification with 8,480 points.