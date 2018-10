Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (L) of Puerto Rico celebrates with Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (R) after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of the MLB American League Division Series baseball game four between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Boston Red Sox celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of the MLB American League Division Series baseball game four between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Boston Red Sox team members celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the New York Yankees in the MLB American League Division Series baseball game four between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Puerto Rican catcher Christian Vazquez hit a home run on Tuesday to help the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-3 and move on to the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox clinched the best-of-five AL Division Series playoff 3-1 by winning Tuesday's match in New York to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2013.