Argentina's Sebastian Vegas headed the goal that gave Monarcas Morelia a 2-1 win over Chivas Guadalajara this weekend.
Morelia's win on Saturday got the team in the qualifying zone for the playoffs.
Photograph provided Oct 28 showing Chivas's Alan Pulido (r) in action during a match in the 14th day of the Mexican soccer tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 27, 2018. EPA- EFE / Francisco Guasco
Photograph provided Oct 28 showing Chivas's Angel Saldivar (r) celebrating a goal against Morelia during a match in the 14th day of the Mexican soccer tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 27, 2018. EPA-EFE / Francisco Guasco
