Photograph provided Oct 28 showing Chivas's Angel Saldivar (r) celebrating a goal against Morelia during a match in the 14th day of the Mexican soccer tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 27, 2018. EPA-EFE / Francisco Guasco

Photograph provided Oct 28 showing Chivas's Alan Pulido (r) in action during a match in the 14th day of the Mexican soccer tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 27, 2018. EPA- EFE / Francisco Guasco

Argentina's Sebastian Vegas headed the goal that gave Monarcas Morelia a 2-1 win over Chivas Guadalajara this weekend.

Morelia's win on Saturday got the team in the qualifying zone for the playoffs.