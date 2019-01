Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Bulgaria in action during her quarter-final match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Bulgaria receives medical attention during her quarter-final match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

Donna Vekic of Croatia celebrates her win during her quarter-final match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Bulgaria at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

World No. 34 Donna Vekic of Croatia on Friday nailed the Brisbane International quarterfinal round after defeating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2 6-0.

The 22-year-old emerged victorious in less than an hour, qualifying for the tournament's semifinal for the first time in her career.