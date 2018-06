The coach of Venezuela, Francisco Duro, reacts during a match against Brazil on Jun. 29, 2018, during a basketball match of the third qualifying window for the Basketball World Cup 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE / Cristian Hernandez

Nestor Colmenares (C) of Venezuela tries to score against Jhonatan Dos Santos (R) of Brazil on Jun. 29, 2018, during a basketball match of the third qualifying window for the Basketball World Cup 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE / Cristian Hernandez

Yago Mateus (C) of Brazil dribbles the ball before Gregory Vargas (d) of Venezuela on Jun. 29, 2018, during a basketball match of the third qualifying window for the China 2019 Basketball World Cup in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuela beat Brazil 72-56 on Friday in its first match of the third window of qualifying for the 2019 Basketball World Cup, taking the lead in Group B after winning against Brazil, although both teams share the same win-loss record (4-1).

Venezuela, coached by Fernando Duro, showed a solid defense and anticipated and thwarted Brazil's moves in advance.