Colombia's Julian Quiñones (R) in action against Djimy Alexis of Haiti during the Central American games soccer match in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 28, 2018. EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombia celebrate a goal during the Central American Games soccer match against Haiti, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 28, 2018. EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Venezuela and Colombia have qualified for the soccer gold medal match at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games after beating Honduras and Haiti respectively on Saturday.

Venezuela beat Honduras 1-0, while hosts Colombia eliminated Haiti 3-1 at the Romelio Martinez stadium in Barranquilla.