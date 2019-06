Venezuela's Darwin Machis (r.) and Junior Moreno (l.) vie for the ball with Bolivia's Leonel Vaca on June 22, 2019, as Venezuela takes a 3-1 victory and so moves on to the Copa America quarterfinals in second place behind host Brazil. EFE-EPA/Paulo Fonseca

Venezuelan striker Darwin Machis celebrates a goal he scored on June 22, 2019, that helped give his squad a 3-1 victory over Bolivia and got his team into the Copa America quarterfinals in second place behind host Brazil. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Venezuelan striker Darwin Machis (r.) vies for the ball with Diejo Bejarano (l.) on June 22, 2019, as helped give his squad a 3-1 victory over Bolivia and get his team into the Copa America quarterfinals in second place behind host Brazil. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Venezuelan striker Darwin Machis got his team into the Copa America quarterfinals as he showed the Bolivia squad what its day was going to be like by slamming the ball into the net just 75 seconds into the match, which led the way to a 3-1 Venezuela victory.

A lightning header by Machis of a center by winger Ronald Hernandez scored the fastest Copa America goal of this century, quicker than the 88 seconds that Costa Rican Johan Venegas needed against Colombia in 2016.