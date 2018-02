Venezuela's Roberto Maytin (L) and Luis David Martinez (R) celebrate after defeating Guatemala's Christopher Diaz and Wilfredo Gonzalez during their doubles match in Davis Cup American Group II competition in Guatemala City on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Esteban Biba

Guatemala's Christopher Diaz in action against Venezuela's Ricardo Rodriguez during their singles match in Davis Cup American Group II competition in Guatemala City on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Esteban Biba

A multiple exposure photo shows Venezuelan tennis player Ricardo Rodriguez in action against Guatemala's Christopher Diaz during their singles match in Davis Cup American Group II competition in Guatemala City on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Esteban Biba

Venezuela defeated Guatemala with two consecutive wins on Sunday, moving to the Group II American Zone semi-finals in Davis Cup competition.

The Venezuelan team will now go up against Uruguay, which advanced with its 3-1 victory over El Salvador.