Venezuelan national soccer team coach Rafael Dudamel tells a press conference on July 22, 2018, that his team will most probably qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. EFE-EPA/Carlos Duran Araujo

Venezuelan national soccer team coach Rafael Dudamel said over the weekend that it was probable his squad would qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar thanks to the great dedication of his players and a self-confidence that has them thinking big.

Dudamel spoke during a press conference he gave Sunday in Barranquilla, where his team is competing in the Central American and Caribbean Games