Photograph provided Sept. 10 showing Panama midfielder Anibal Godoy speaking to reporters following a training session with his country's national soccer team in Panama City, Panama, Sep 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

Panama's national soccer team is set to enter a new stage this week following its first World Cup experience and without the coach who got them there against a Venezuelan squad sans top scorer Josef Martinez.

Gary Stempel will be at the helm of the Panamanian team following the departure of Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez.