Venezuelan national soccer team coach Rafael Dudamel (L) watches his squad practice at the Army School of Physical Education Training Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julio Cesar Guimaraes

Argentine national soccer team players Raul de Paul (L), Lionel Messi (C) and Sergio Aguero practice in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Superstar striker Lionel Messi runs during Argentina's practice session at the Fluminense training complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Venezuela is heading into its Copa America quarterfinals showdown with Argentina this week at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana Stadium believing that the soccer powerhouse from the Southern Cone is not necessarily the favorite.

"Who would have thought that Argentina and Venezuela would face off one day and there wouldn't be a clear favorite?" Venezuelan national soccer team coach Rafael Dudamel said.